Excessive heat warning issued as temps soar; threat of thunderstorms looms

Effective: 2021-08-17 15:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rain is increasing the risk of landslides, especially in areas where slides have occurred in the past. Be especially alert if you are near a stream, especially at the base of a mountain or in a cove. Watch for loose-moving soil and rocks or a sudden increase in streamflow. Leave the area quickly if this is observed. When driving along roads where the terrain is steep or rocky, watch and listen for falling rocks, mud, trees and other debris. Target Area: Haywood The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Haywood County in western North Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 312 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in the headwaters of the Pigeon River. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible and the threat for excessive runoff and even landslides will increase across Southern Haywood County. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Canton, B.R. Parkway-Black Balsam To Mount Pisgah, Graveyard Fields, Black Balsam Area, Mount Pisgah, B.R. Parkway-Balsam Gap To Black Balsam Area, Sunburst and Cruso. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED