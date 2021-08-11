Excessive heat warning issued as temps soar; threat of thunderstorms looms
" WEATHER ALERT: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Morris, Sussex & Warren counties until 7:45 p.m. WEATHER ALERT: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for areas of Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon; Mercer, Salem and Warren counties until 9 p.m. New Jersey residents should be prepared for the possibility of stormy weather, as temperatures rise around the state. News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says that the excessive heat around the Garden State is the real threat to the state. Temperatures will be above 90 degrees for the next few days. But the humidity will make conditions feel as if they are in the triple digits. There is the chance of thunderstorms for Wednesday evening anywhere between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Those storms may produce heavy rain and lots of thunder and lightning. MORE: Beat The Heat Wednesday’s overnight hours will see some passing clouds, with temperatures cooling into the low-70s. Thursday will see intervals of clouds and sunshine, with a high of around 91 degrees. But the humidity will also be high, causing temperatures to feel much warmer. New Jerseyans are urged to limit their time outside during these periods of intense heat, and should drink plenty of fluids. Thursday’s overnight hours will see mainly clear skies with temperatures around 75 degrees. MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center RELATED: 13 cool tips to help you stay healthy during the summer heat RELATED: Safety tips: Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke Friday will see mostly sunny skies with hot and humid conditions. High temperatures will be around 92 degrees. Friday evening will see a few clouds with temperatures around 74 degrees. "
