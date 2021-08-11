Cancel
Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition Out Now for Switch - News

By William D'Angelo
 7 days ago

Developer Monomi Park announced Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition is available now for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop for $24.99. Slime Rancher is the tale of Beatrix LeBeau, a plucky, young rancher who sets out for a life a thousand light years away from Earth on the “Far, Far Range” where she tries her hand at making a living wrangling slimes.

