Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition Out Now for Switch - News

Slime Rancher developer Monomi Park has just shown off the new cover art for the simulation game's upcoming sequel, Slime Rancher 2. The image gives us a glimpse of some of those new slimes, like the cotton slime and the angler slime. "So many new adventures await on Rainbow Island," says Monomi Park. We don't yet have too much info on Slime Rancher 2, which is set to launch into Xbox Game Pass some time next year, but the game's Steam page tells us we'll "continue the adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to Rainbow Island, a mysterious land brimming with ancient technology, unknown natural resources, and an avalanche of wiggling, jiggling, new slimes to discover." While exploring the island and uncovering its mysteries, Beatrix will "build, ranch, and farm within a beautiful conservatory, whose sparkling glass walls give her full view of the prismatic paradise she now calls home."
Comments / 0