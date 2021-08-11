Residents of Miami Condominium Evacuated From Building After It Was Deemed Unsafe

HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – Residents of a building in Hallandale Beach that was deemed unsafe will no longer have to evacuate. The Olympus Towers and Marina at 600 Three Islands Boulevard had less than 48 hours to complete the work necessary to safeguard the building. “The City did not take this action take lightly. However, the safety of the general public is our utmost responsibility, and we will take whatever action is necessary to ensure that safety,” said City Manager Dr. Jeremy Earle. On Sunday afternoon, the city of Hallandale Beach issued a notice of compliance after emergency work had been completed. As a result, the mandatory evacuation order for residents from all 370 units was canceled. A June report detailed instances of spalled concrete and exposed rebar in the parking garage, corroded steel beams and pipe support for the cooling tower, as well as cracked stucco throughout the building. The complex will need continue all other repairs as noted in the June report.