Miami, FL

Residents of Miami Condominium Evacuated From Building After It Was Deemed Unsafe

By IE Staff
insideedition.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents of a Miami condominium were forced to evacuate early Monday after the building was declared unsafe and officials are scrambling to help find more than 100 displaced residents temporary shelter. The 138-unit condominium located at Northwest 7th Street was fully evacuated by 8 a.m. Tuesday after failing its re-certification...

