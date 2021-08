Update: August 5, 2021 (3:50 AM ET): We’ve updated the PSVR 2 hub below with leaked details, specs, and features garnered from a private Sony developer conference. Original article: The Sony PS5 was released during the holiday season of 2020, but it’s exciting to read the rumors about the potential for a PSVR 2 as well. Sony seriously stepped up their game with their hardware decisions in the PlayStation 5. So hopefully, this also means the PSVR 2 will see a significant upgrade from the original headset. Here’s everything we know about the rumored PSVR 2 at this point.