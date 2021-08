Developer BBG Entertainment announced Boulder Dash Deluxe will launch for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on September 9 for $14.99. "Boulder Dash was always one of my favorite games growing up, along with many other children of the 80s," said BBG Entertainment president Stephan Berendsen. "We’re thrilled to be able to bring it to an entirely new audience now, and to share Peter Liepa’s creation with gamers on nearly every platform."