Xbox Series X|S Console Exclusive S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Running on Unreal Engine 5 - News

Xbox Series X|S Console Exclusive S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Running on Unreal Engine 5
Developer GSC Game World via Twitter announced the upcoming Xbox Series X|S and PC exclusive, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, is running on Unreal Engine 5. "Hey Unreal Engine, Feel free to mention we're running on UE5," reads the tweet from the official S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Twitter account. The Unreal Engine Twitter account replied by saying "Hey, sure thing! We thought it was a secret, though..."www.vgchartz.com
