Astroneer Headed to Switch in Early 2022 - News

THQ Nordic has announced that Darksiders 3 will release on the Nintendo Switch in late September. The hack-and-slash action adventure originally released back in 2018 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The most recent mainline entry follows Horsewoman Fury in a prequel to the original game. Fury is tasked with hunting down and killing the Seven Deadly Sins by the Charred Council. She’ll battle through the depths of hell, taking on other-worldly creatures and upgrading her skills as she embarks on her quest. Souls can also be collected from fallen enemies to allow Fury to upgrade her weapons and equipment.