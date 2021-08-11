Astroneer Headed to Switch in Early 2022 - News

During today’s Indie World Showcase, Loop Hero was announced for Nintendo Switch. This single-player roguelike RPG received critical acclaim when it released on PC in early March, and the Nintendo Switch version will be delivering the same addictive experience on the go. As the name implies, Loop Hero takes place on a literal loop, where players will fight enemies, customize the landscape, and acquire resources. Instead of directly controlling the hero, you will be manipulating the environment and swapping out gear to deal more damage. The primary objective is to summon the Final Boss of an area, which is achieved by adding more landscape tiles onto the map. Throughout the adventure, you will also be upgrading the hero’s equipment and various facilities to enhance your abilities.
