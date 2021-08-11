Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Astroneer Headed to Switch in Early 2022 - News

By William D'Angelo
vgchartz.com
 7 days ago

Developer System Era announced Astroneer will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in early 2022. The game is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. View gameplay footage of the Nintendo Switch version of Astroneer below:. Here is an overview of the game:

www.vgchartz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Eshop#System Era#The Nintendo Switch#Astroneers#Twitch Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Planets
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Deck-building roguelike Monster Train heads to Switch this month

Roguelikes are some of the most popular indie games around at the moment, and as the genre becomes more crowded, we’ve seen several different sub-genres sprout up. One sub-genre that’s proven to be very popular is the deck-building roguelike, the success of which was spearheaded by games like Slay the Spire. Today, we learned that one of the best deck-building roguelikes, Monster Train, is coming to Nintendo Switch.
Video GamesSiliconera

Lego Marvel Super Heroes Heading to the Switch

Lego Marvel Super Heroes is heading to the Nintendo Switch eight years after its initial 2013 release. The official Marvel Entertainment Twitter account announced the port, sharing a picture of its box art. People will be able to play it on the system come October 5, 2021. Here’s the official...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Chrono Faction: Tokyo Reign is a Roguelike Deckbuilder, Announced for Switch and PC - News

Developer Mojo Bones has announced roguelike deckbuilder game, Chrono Faction: Tokyo Reign, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. A Kickstarter campaign will launch soon. Chrono Faction takes the CCG (collectable card game) genre in a bold new direction with its dynamic track-based battlefield where tactile mechanics meet turn-based card battling. Use the Card Phase to carefully plan and synergize your attacks, then draw your weapons and watch the battle play-out in real-time during the action-packed Combat Phase.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Spelunker HD Deluxe Launches Tomorrow for Switch and PS4 - News

Publisher ININ Games and developer Tozai announced Spelunker HD Deluxe will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in the west tomorrow, August 6. You can pre-order a limited physical copy on Strictly Limited Games. Limited and Collector's editions are available. View a new trailer of the game below:
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Wytchwood Headed to PS5, PS4, and PC This Fall - News

Publisher Whitethorn Digital and developer Alientrap announced the crafting adventure game, Wytchwood, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam this fall. View the gameplay trailer below:. Read the latest information on the game via the PlayStation Blog below:. Made a deal with suspicious black goats...
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Darksiders 3 heads to Nintendo Switch this September

THQ Nordic has announced that Darksiders 3 will release on the Nintendo Switch in late September. The hack-and-slash action adventure originally released back in 2018 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The most recent mainline entry follows Horsewoman Fury in a prequel to the original game. Fury is tasked with hunting down and killing the Seven Deadly Sins by the Charred Council. She’ll battle through the depths of hell, taking on other-worldly creatures and upgrading her skills as she embarks on her quest. Souls can also be collected from fallen enemies to allow Fury to upgrade her weapons and equipment.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

The Apocalypse Heads to the Switch in Darksiders 3

THQ Nordic’s 2018 installment of the Darksiders franchise will be coming to Nintendo Switch this Fall. The publisher made the announcement earlier this morning. The entire available Darksiders saga will be on Nintendo Switch by the end of September. In Darksiders 3, you control Fury, who is tasked with defeating...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Space Base-Building Astroneer Is Finally Coming To Switch

Astroneer is a lot like that Matt Damon movie, The Martian, except instead of Matt Damon, it's you, and instead of potatoes, it's... building a base, exploring the alien wilds, and uncovering long-lost extraterrestrial secrets. It's not really a lot like The Martian, then. Except for being set in space.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy Reportedly Heading To Switch

Ever since the Nintendo Switch launched plenty have hoped for some sort of Grand Theft Auto port on the system, with plenty wondering whether Grand Theft Auto V would make its way to the hybrid system. However, now Kotaku has shared a report suggesting another long-rumoured release is on the way to Switch and other systems.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Watch the Battlefield 2042 Exodus Short Film - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE have released the standalone short film set in the world of Battlefield 2042. "Battlefield 4’s Kimble 'Irish' Graves returns - no longer a Marine, but the commander of the No-Pat vessel Exodus, forced to choose between the lives of the 200 refugees on his boat and the future of all the Non-Patriated. Witness the events that will trigger an all-out war in this standalone short film set in the World of 2042," reads the description to the short film.
Video GamesNintendo Insider

FAR: Changing Tides Out On Nintendo Switch In Early 2022

Frontier Foundry and Okomotive have revealed that FAR: Changing Tides is coming to Nintendo Switch early next year, news that was shared in this week’s Indie World showcase. This “atmospheric vehicle adventure” follows Toe, a young boy who awakens to find himself alone and stranded in a flooded world. What he once called home has now been transformed into an unfamiliar and sometimes hostile environment.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Minecraft Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

Minecraft (NS) has taken first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 14,912 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending August 8, 2021. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (NS) has dropped from first to second place with sales of 13,873 units. Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi (NS) is in third place with sales of 13,798 units.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Loop Hero is heading to Nintendo Switch later this year

During today’s Indie World Showcase, Loop Hero was announced for Nintendo Switch. This single-player roguelike RPG received critical acclaim when it released on PC in early March, and the Nintendo Switch version will be delivering the same addictive experience on the go. As the name implies, Loop Hero takes place on a literal loop, where players will fight enemies, customize the landscape, and acquire resources. Instead of directly controlling the hero, you will be manipulating the environment and swapping out gear to deal more damage. The primary objective is to summon the Final Boss of an area, which is achieved by adding more landscape tiles onto the map. Throughout the adventure, you will also be upgrading the hero’s equipment and various facilities to enhance your abilities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy