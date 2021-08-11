Garden Story Out Now for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Rose City Games and developer Picogram announced the action RPG, Garden Story, is now available for Switch, and PC and Mac via Steam and Epic Games Store. Concord, the youngest grape in The Grove, is now a Guardian, and it’s their job to help restore the island. That’s a lot to shoulder for a grape barely off the vine… and more than a few inhabitants are skeptical they have what it takes. Fortunately, Concord has friends like Elderberry, Rana, and Fuji on their side! With their help, you can take on the dangerous Rot and find ways to encourage other residents to assist in the efforts.