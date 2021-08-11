Cancel
Economy

Several Cities are Providing Monetary Incentives to Get Remote Employees

By IE Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral cities and states have taken to offering incentives in order to get remote workers to their area. As much as $20,000 has been offered as an incentive to gain remote employee applications, according to People, which cited data from MakeMyMove.com. Some companies are in need of a particular skill...

BusinessPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Indiana State953wiki.com

Workforce Development to end Indiana unemployment benefits Sept. 4

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says that people receiving pandemic-related unemployment benefits will be paid through Sept. 4. The announcement came Tuesday after the Indiana Court of Appeals unanimously overturned a decision that forced the department to resume pandemic-related unemployment benefits. However, not all are claiming victory.
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Independent

‘It implies we have less value’: How employees feel about salary cuts for remote workers

The government has now lifted its pandemic requirement for people to work from home where possible, instead advising that employees may begin to return to office life. But in recent weeks the push for workers to gradually return to their desks is starting to feel like more of a shove.According to screenshots seen by Reuters, Google employees could see differences in pay going forward if they work from home long-term. The brand has reportedly introduced an internal pay calculation tool that lets staff work out how their location might affect their wages.But this isn’t just Silicon Valley. An unnamed senior...
Businessaithority.com

Training Employment Solutions Inc. Joins National Tech Worker Apprenticeship Program

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech strives to diversify and expand the IT workforce in Colorado and across the country. Training Employment Solutions, Inc., a developer of innovative workforce solutions for individuals facing barriers to employment and employers looking to hire diverse talent, has joined CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech, a national program to expand and diversify the information technology (IT) workforce across America.
Saint Louis, MOaudacy.com

St. Louis to require all city employees to get vaccinated

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that all employees for the city must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15. The mandate will be in effect for all of the city's near 6,000 employees. According to a press release sent Wednesday, all employees who aren't vaccinated...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Another Alabama city approves vaccine incentives for employees

Foley is the latest city that will utilize a portion of their American Rescue Plan Act funds to encourage people to get vaccinated. The City Council voted unanimously Monday to support a $500 vaccine incentive to all full-time workers, and $250 to part-time employees. The incentive program is in effect until September 30, at which time will be analyzed.
Small BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Many businesses plan to cut the wages of remote workers

Despite businesses cutting back overheads as a result of remote working, most business owners are contemplating reducing the salaries of employees who decide to work from home on a permanent basis. This is according to a new report from HR software provider CIPHR, which claims that two-thirds (68%) of business...
Paducah, KYlanereport.com

City of Paducah is offering cash incentives to attract remote workers

PADUCAH, Ky. — Paducah, a UNESCO Creative City in Western Kentucky, is accepting applications for a remote workers incentive package that will pay individuals to relocate to Paducah. Incentives include cash reimbursements for relocation costs and internet services as well as a payroll tax waiver. Those selected will also receive...
Public HealthCNET

Intel offers employees $250 incentive to get COVID-19 vaccine

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Intel is the latest tech company encouraging employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but unlike some other tech giants, it won't make getting the shots a requirement. On Wednesday, Intel said it will...
Saline, MIthesuntimesnews.com

Vaccine Incentives Introduces For Saline Public Employees

Saline city officials are being offered incentives to get vaccinated against Covid-19. “The vaccination incentive is a chance for us to really encourage our staff to get vaccinated if they’re healthy enough to do so and are so inclined to,” City Manager Colleen O’Toole said. To be clear: this is...
Foley, ALWKRG

City of Foley now offering city employees cash to get vaccinated

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — 325 employees work for the city of Foley. Both full and part-time are now eligible for a one-time bonus if they can prove they have been vaccinated for COVID-19. “Get your shot,” says Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich. “It’s a voluntary program. I want everybody to know that upfront. It’s 500 dollars if you get your shot or have gotten your shot, 250 for all part-time workers.”
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

How much pay increase will city employees be getting?

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of people work for the City of Laredo, and one of the items at Monday’s city council meeting that was up for discussion was the cost of living arrangement, which would give employees a raise. However, this year they might not be getting the usual...
Public HealthWashington Post

Remote work should be a permanent employee benefit

Given the resurgence of coronavirus cases, it’s clear that the way we work must change. Covid has taught us that workers want more than just a bigger paycheck, they also want flexibility, which for some is a priceless benefit. When I became pregnant with my first child, I developed multiple...
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Monitor

Austin moves forward with new vaccine incentives for city employees

A plan to pay vaccinated city employees a $100 stipend has been scrapped in favor of a new incentive program for those who work for the city. The incentives, Mayor Steve Adler explained, are designed to promote vaccinations and to serve as a model to employers citywide. The new plan will allow vaccinated city employees to take time off without using accrued sick leave or vacation time. Since federal support for time off ended, city employees who are exposed to or have contracted Covid would have to do just that.

