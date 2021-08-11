Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Queen Letizia Steps Out for Rare Public Outing with Lookalike Daughters

By Greta Heggeness
purewow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Letizia’s daughters, Princess Leonor (15) and Infanta Sofia (14), are looking more like their mom (and each other) by the day. The 48-year-old monarch was recently spotted with the young royals at a restaurant in Santa Catalina, Palma de Mallorca. Although her husband, King Felipe, was also in attendance, we couldn’t get over how much Leonor and Sofia resemble their mom and each other. (No offense to His Majesty.)

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish Royal Family#The Outing#Wales#Oysho#The Uwc Atlantic College#Fyi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Queen Letizia's breezy waist-cinching dress is stunning

Queen Letizia just delivered some serious style inspiration – and fans are obsessed. Resuming her royal duties on Wednesday, the monarch stepped out in a stunning blue wrap dress while visiting the Interpretation Center of Sierra De Tramuntana and the Lluc Sanctuary in Escorca, Spain. Queen Letizia was joined by...
Celebritiestatler.com

Princess Stephanie of Monaco and her children dress up for ABBA-themed ball

Princess Stephanie of Monaco and her brood proved that they are dancing queens (and kings) this weekend as they attended Monaco's Fight Aids Gala dressed in ABBA attire. The sister of Prince Albert was accompanied by all three of her children for the charity fundraiser, Louis Ducruet, Pauline Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb. Louis brought his wife, Marie Chevallier, while Pauline was accompanied by Maxime Giaccardi, her new boyfriend. The evening saw a raffle take place hosted by Stephanie's youngest daughter, Camille.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Queen Letizia of Spain's grandmother dies at the age of 93 - report

Queen Letizia's paternal grandmother Menchu Álvarez del Valle has died at the age of 93, according to reports. The Spanish queen consort was said to be very close to her grandmother, who was a renowned radio journalist. The sad news for the Spanish royal family was revealed by Semana magazine...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

17 beautiful royal christening moments in photos

Royal christenings are wonderful events where parents come together with the rest of the royal family to celebrate the baptism of their child. We've loved seeing photographs of these special events over the years – all those sweet babies, incredible gowns and adoring relatives celebrating the birth of a new royal.
Spainmarketresearchtelecast.com

With sunglasses, a sailor look and her new favorite footwear, Letizia reigns at the Palma Nautical Club with Don Felipe and his daughters

One week after your arrival in Palma de Mallorca, the Kings and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía They have reappeared at the Palma Nautical Club on a very special day. And it is that, just a few hours before the 39th edition of the Copa del Rey MAPFRE de Vela ends, the entire Royal Family has moved to the Club where they have starred in an image that has not been repeated since the summer of 2019. But they have also acted as hosts when they received, amid applause, the Olympic medalist Joan Cardona. The athlete has already returned to Spain after winning bronze in the Finn sailing category at the Tokyo Olympics.
Designers & Collectionspurewow.com

Queen Letizia of Spain Just Took a Page Out of Kate Middleton's Fashion Book with Her Latest Footwear

If there's one thing we know, it's that royals love to use each other for fashion inspiration. Remember when Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton wore the exact same pair of blue pumps to the 2018 Commonwealth Day service? Or how about when Kate Middleton debuted her youngest son, Prince Louis, while wearing a red and white look inspired by an ensemble worn by Princess Diana?
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Grace Kelly's Lookalike 23-Year-Old Granddaughter

Grace Kelly was revered for her beauty and poise, and is fondly remembered as a Hollywood icon. Surprisingly, she only worked as an actor for around six years before leaving the film industry in 1956 to marry Rainier III, the Prince of Monaco, which made Kelly the Princess of Monaco. As it turns out, the iconic film star passed down her distinctive glamor to her 23-year-old granddaughter, Camille Rose Gottlieb, whose hints of blonde hair and blue eyes are strikingly similar to Kelly's. Read on to see the star's lookalike granddaughter.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Princess Madeleine of Sweden just wore the chicest bohemian sundress

Princess Madeleine just added the most beautiful bohemian dress to her summer wardrobe – and fans are swooning. Pictured at Solliden Palace on Friday, the mum-of-three looked lovelier than ever as she reunited with the Swedish Royal Family for a heartwarming photo. The Swedish Royal Family reunited at Solliden Palace.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Princess Sofia & Prince Carl Philip Offer Rare Glimpse Inside Royal Palace in New Christening Photos

The Swedish royal family is offering a rare glimpse inside Drottningholm Palace, and the décor is giving us major Bridgerton vibes. This week, Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip posed for all-new portraits to celebrate their youngest child, Prince Julian, who was christened at the Royal Chapel in Sweden. Much to our delight, they shared the pics on the family’s official Instagram account.
New York City, NYInternational Business Times

Katie Holmes’ 15-Year-Old Daughter Suri Cruise Bares Midriff During NYC Outing

Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri Cruise turned heads when she stepped out in New York City with her mom this week due to her midriff-baring outfit. The mother and daughter were spotted by the paparazzi as they were taking a stroll in the Big Apple Tuesday. In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 15-year-old could be seen rocking an almost similar ensemble as her mom’s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy