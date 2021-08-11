Queen Letizia Steps Out for Rare Public Outing with Lookalike Daughters
Queen Letizia’s daughters, Princess Leonor (15) and Infanta Sofia (14), are looking more like their mom (and each other) by the day. The 48-year-old monarch was recently spotted with the young royals at a restaurant in Santa Catalina, Palma de Mallorca. Although her husband, King Felipe, was also in attendance, we couldn’t get over how much Leonor and Sofia resemble their mom and each other. (No offense to His Majesty.)www.purewow.com
