Queen Letizia Steps Out for Rare Public Outing with Lookalike Daughters

One week after your arrival in Palma de Mallorca, the Kings and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía They have reappeared at the Palma Nautical Club on a very special day. And it is that, just a few hours before the 39th edition of the Copa del Rey MAPFRE de Vela ends, the entire Royal Family has moved to the Club where they have starred in an image that has not been repeated since the summer of 2019. But they have also acted as hosts when they received, amid applause, the Olympic medalist Joan Cardona. The athlete has already returned to Spain after winning bronze in the Finn sailing category at the Tokyo Olympics.