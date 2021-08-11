Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pulaski, VA

Harris, Marylynn

By NRV News
NRVNews
 7 days ago

Marylynn (Wickie) Harris, 83, of Pulaski, Virginia passed away Sunday, August 8th, 2021, with close friends Carl Gregory and Michele Lawton by her side. She worked in the ER for Pulaski Community Hospital for over 20 years until she retired, dedicating her service and support to many community members. She was a pillar of the neighborhood and will be sorely missed. She touched many lives in the Pulaski area. She was a proud veteran who served as a nurse in the military and went to nursing school in Buffalo, New York.

nrvnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dublin, VA
Pulaski, VA
Obituaries
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
City
Pulaski, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Radford, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing School#Hca Hope Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Biden says Aug. 31 deadline in Afghanistan might have to be extended

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. troops may stay in Afghanistan past an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Americans, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, and the Pentagon said the U.S. military does not currently have the ability to reach people beyond the Kabul airport. "If there's American citizens left,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Axelrod: These are the battle scars Biden brought to Afghanistan decision

(CNN) — Joe Biden was always a skeptic about what was possible in Afghanistan. I was a witness to that skepticism. In 2009, President Barack Obama convened an intensive review of US strategy in Afghanistan. After seven years of war, the allied effort there was floundering. Attention and resources had been shifted to Iraq, while the war in Afghanistan drifted. Obama wanted to chart the way forward.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US cannot ensure safe passage to Kabul airport, embassy says

(CNN) — As reports of harassment and beatings at Taliban checkpoints continued to surface Wednesday, the US Embassy in Kabul warned it could not ensure safe passage for Americans to the airport to escape Afghanistan, despite the Pentagon underscoring alleged Taliban assurances that it will ensure safe transit. Wednesday's alert...

Comments / 0

Community Policy