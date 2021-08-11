Harris, Marylynn

Marylynn (Wickie) Harris, 83, of Pulaski, Virginia passed away Sunday, August 8th, 2021, with close friends Carl Gregory and Michele Lawton by her side. She worked in the ER for Pulaski Community Hospital for over 20 years until she retired, dedicating her service and support to many community members. She was a pillar of the neighborhood and will be sorely missed. She touched many lives in the Pulaski area. She was a proud veteran who served as a nurse in the military and went to nursing school in Buffalo, New York.