Six-year NFL veteran Neal Craig dies at 73

Six-year NFL veteran Neal Craig died on Monday at the age of 73. A statement from Craig’s son, Cornell Crag, was released but the cause of death was not announced. When Paul Brown founded the Cincinnati Bengals, they would routinely find talent from historically black colleges and universities. Craig was drafted in the seventh round out of Fisk University –– one of the oldest HBCUs in the United States –– in 1971, and he carved out a role as a defensive back and he started for the 1973 AFC Central champions. Brown is known as one of the NFL’s great master builders and he routinely discovered unknown talent that would go on to shine for the Bengals.