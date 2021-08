With Fantasy football 2021 drafts scheduled, owners are starting to hone their 2021 Fantasy football strategy. Whether you opt to load up on running backs early, go wide receiver-heavy in PPR formats, or spread the wealth, it's all about getting value out of every one of your 2021 Fantasy football picks. Whether it's choosing between Alvin Kamara or Derrick Henry in the middle of the first round or figuring out what to do with your fourth-round pick, a reliable set of 2021 Fantasy football rankings can be a helpful aid.