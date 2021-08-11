Mix Cover Story: Dave Way is Digging Atmos Music

TSHA is on the cover of Mixmag. Read the cover feature here and check out his exclusive cover mix below. “This mix is a collection of music both old and new that has brought inspiration to me recently. In what has been such a unique and unsettling time for the dance music industry, these artists have helped to rekindle some of my fondest memories of being on the dance floor and reliving the energy that is shared in such an environment. I have included tracks from artists that have influenced me on my musical journey so far, featuring sounds that really showcase the full breadth of my taste."