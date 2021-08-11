'Jeopardy!' producer Richards named host; role for Bialik
This combination photo shows Mike Richards, left, at the 43rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 1, 2016, in Los Angeles and Mayim Bialik at a Celebration of the 70th Anniversary of Israel on June 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. Wednesday, the daily syndicated quiz show chose its executive producer as Alex Trebek’s successor. (Richard Shotwell/Invision, Associated Press) — LOS ANGELES — Eight months after the death of beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, the daily syndicated quiz show chose its executive producer, Mike Richards, as Trebek's successor over a field of celebrity candidates.www.ksl.com
