A ‘Reimagining’ at the Opening Ceremony in Tokyo, As Recorded through Solid State Logic Duality δelta Console

mixonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVienna, Austria, August 10, 2021 — The Olympics kicked off in spectacular fashion as hundreds of millions of viewers around the world watched more than 1,800 drones light up the night sky accompanied by a virtual performance of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Imagine” during the Opening Ceremony. The instrumental bed for the song, reimagined by Hans Zimmer and his Bleeding Fingers Music scoring composers collective, was recorded through a 96-channel Solid State Logic Duality δelta Pro Station console at Synchron Stage Vienna in Austria.

