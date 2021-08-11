Consider All of the Paths In Front of You

Orlando, Florida, August 16, 2021 – Grammy-award winning producer/engineer Ayo The Producer has built himself an impressive body of work over the past decade as half of the producing duo Ayo N Keyz, as well as a series of high-profile collaborations with artists like Cardi B, Skrillex, Jack Harlow, and Beyoncé. An instinctive creator who values the “anything-goes” spirit of collaboration, he favors simplicity and effectiveness in his production setup for the quickest pathway between his ideas and the final mix. In order to make the most out of this approach and ensure that all of his ideas translate to clients and listeners alike, Ayo trusts Amphion Two18 monitors and the Amp700 power amplifier for all of his studio monitoring needs.