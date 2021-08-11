Nirmata Raises $4M in Pre-Series A Funding to Capitalize on the Full Potential of Kubernetes Native Policy Management, Kyverno

$1.9 billion raised for Bain Capital’s life sciences fund. Bain Capital’s life sciences arm has just finished raising $1.9 billion for its third investment fund, including $300 million from current and former partners of the Boston-based private equity firm, and it has begun searching for drug, biotech, and medical device companies where it can invest the money. The types of companies that the 16-person team at Bain Capital Life Sciences will target include, among others, those that need financing to complete clinical trials or a geographic expansion, and public companies whose stocks were beaten down by an unexpected event but still hold significant value. This fund will be among the largest private equity funds in the life sciences sector; it follows a $720 million fund and a $1.1 billion fund that Bain previously raised and deployed in recent years. Some Boston-area recipients of these investments include Cerevel Therapeutics, Nuvalent, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, and AavantiBio. Bain expects to place investments of $25 million to $100 million in size over the next four years with various life sciences companies. “It’s a great time to be investing in life sciences,” said Adam Koppel, managing director at Bain Capital Life Sciences. “We’re still in the early to mid innings of a great wave of innovations in life sciences.” — JON CHESTO.