Aravo Positioned as Category Leader in 2021 Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for 3PRM Solutions

The No-Code AI Analytics Platform Provider will Target and Enhance Data Workflows and Business Intelligence. Noogata, a global leader in no-code artificial intelligence (AI) data analytics for enterprises, has been selected by luggage and accessories firm, the Bugatti Group, to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of their e-commerce business and marketing strategies globally. This will significantly grow their e-commerce business, with a strategic objective of moving 50% of their sales online. For Noogata it represents further growth, and adds the Bugatti Group to its existing client roster that includes PepsiCo, Colgate Palmolive and mDesign.