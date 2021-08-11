Cancel
Aravo Positioned as Category Leader in 2021 Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for 3PRM Solutions

Times Union
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Aravo, the leading provider of intelligent automation for third-party risk and performance management, today announced that, for the third time in a row, Chartis Research has named the company a Category Leader in its RiskTech Quadrant for Third-Party Risk Management (3PRM) Solutions. Category Leaders combine depth and breadth of functionality, technology, and content with the required organizational characteristics to capture significant share in their market.

