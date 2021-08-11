Cancel
Wisconsin State

Pirates win division

By Ozaukee Press Editorials
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Port Pirates 14 and younger team won the Wisconsin State Youth Baseball B Division with a 14-2-1 record. Whitefish Bay was second at 14-4. The Pirates were 27-5-1 overall and won their final youth baseball tournament, the Germantown B Summer Slam, with a 5-0 record. Team members included (front row) Caden Barnhill, (second row, from left) Eamonn Tetzlaff, Owen Webb, Sam Pasten, Kyle Uselding, (back row) Bayer White, Isaac Morgan, Mason Sommer, Sam Hoeft and Hewitt Dekker. Not pictured was Payton Didier.

