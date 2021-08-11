Cancel
Springfield, MA

American International College to Offer Two Cannabis Programs Online - Graduate Degree in Cannabis Science and Commerce and Micro-Emerging Markets: Cannabis Certificate

 7 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Since its launch fall semester 2020, the American International College (AIC) Master of Science in Cannabis Science and Commerce has been an online degree program. Beginning this fall semester, the Micro Emerging Markets: Cannabis Certificate program will additionally be offered fully online. The Master...

