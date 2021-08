The new eviction moratorium does not resolve the eviction crisis, it merely delays it. Upon the Biden-Harris victory last November, the pandemic was finally looking up for Black and Brown communities in the U.S. Amid glimmering promises from the new administration with a platform centered on racial equity, climate action, gun safety, and criminal justice reform was a staunch commitment to curb the pandemic and restore justice to millions of Americans. Certainly, there have been many successes in the past year: in March, Biden announced that he would offer $250 million in federal grants to organizations that work to encourage COVID-19 safety and vaccinations in underserved communities. His first slate of judicial nominations included four Black women and a candidate who would be the first Muslim American federal judge in U.S. history.