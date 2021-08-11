Law Enforcement Officials Again Slam Ingham County Prosecutor Over Policy Changes
For the second time in two weeks, Ingham County law enforcement officials are criticizing Prosecutor Carol Siemon for policies they say will make the public less safe. On July 28, leaders of law enforcement agencies in Ingham County said they would continue to conduct business as usual despite the prosecutor’s decision to not pursue charges against people for some offenses discovered after unrelated traffic stops.www.wkar.org
