Some chores require a little extra attention in the summer. Here are a few tips for cleaning your home this season. Dust fans and vents – With the windows closed because of the smoke and high temperatures, it is even more important to keep fans and ventilation covers free of dust and debris in order to promote healthy air quality in the home. When cleaning, make sure that everything below the fan blades or vent is covered or moved out of the way so you don’t have to clean up any dust or other messes twice. This is also a good time to double-check that the fan is rotating counterclockwise so it will push air down and more effectively cool the room.