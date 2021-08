We are beyond lucky to have some of the most scenic views in the world!. National Mountain Day is celebrated on August 11. This is a relatively new holiday. The idea behind it is a reminder to not take for granted the beauty that surrounds us, and to explore nature, especially here in the state of Maine, where we have an abundance of visual delights. This holiday originated in Japan, but you can observe the day with a hike on one of Maine’s mountains and trails.