What to ask about carbon market programs

There has been a great deal of discussion in recent months about the possibility that agricultural producers could receive financial payments as a result of changing or modifying traditional farming practices and methods. The key to unlocking this new value is to switch to a practice or method that releases less carbon dioxide into the atmosphere over time. There may be other benefits that accrue from the switch like reduced fuel use or less requirement for fertilizer that also benefit the bottom line, but the goal is the reduction of naturally occurring atmospheric compounds that comprise the category called greenhouse gases (GHG), like carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, and methane. Generally adopting practices that achieve beneficial results can earn the practitioner an “environmental credit”, which is essentially a certificate which certifies that the farm did indeed change its practices and reduce its GHG emissions. The farmer can then sell that “credit” to a person or company. One of the confusing aspects of all of this is that there are a variety of credits in existence today that depend on the market in which they originate and the markets in which that are fungible.