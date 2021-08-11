Is Larry Elder an easy target for Gov. Newsom in recall?
Gov. Gavin Newsom is happy to talk about Larry Elder. Hammering the conservative radio host turned top replacement candidate in the upcoming recall race seems to be the latest strategy from Team Newsom. For the last few weeks, the governor’s consultants and aides have been busy pumping out tweets, press releases and fundraising emails highlighting Elder’s outside-the-mainstream views on the minimum wage (Elder believes there shouldn’t be one), climate change (a “crock,” he’s said) and race relations (“racism in today’s America approaches insignificance”).www.timesheraldonline.com
