San Francisco, CA

Is Larry Elder an easy target for Gov. Newsom in recall?

By Ben Christopher
Vallejo Times-Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Gavin Newsom is happy to talk about Larry Elder. Hammering the conservative radio host turned top replacement candidate in the upcoming recall race seems to be the latest strategy from Team Newsom. For the last few weeks, the governor’s consultants and aides have been busy pumping out tweets, press releases and fundraising emails highlighting Elder’s outside-the-mainstream views on the minimum wage (Elder believes there shouldn’t be one), climate change (a “crock,” he’s said) and race relations (“racism in today’s America approaches insignificance”).

California StateMercury News

Gov. Newsom says mandatory statewide water restrictions for California may be on the way

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that he may put mandatory water restrictions in place in as soon as six weeks from now as the state’s historic drought continues to worsen. The declaration came as the governor and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan inspected recovery efforts at Big Basin Redwoods State Park in the Santa Cruz Mountains one year after a massive wildfire burned through the park’s ancient redwoods.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

CBS News Poll: Data Suggests Governor Newsom May Face Turnout Challenge In Recall Election

CANYON COUNTRY (CBSLA) – With a month left until the recall election, Governor Gavin Newsom met with volunteers at a phone bank Sunday, after visiting three Los Angeles area churches. A new CBS poll on California found that Newsom may be facing something of a turnout challenge. The poll also found the state’s vaccinated are voicing judgment toward the unvaccinated for the recent spikes in new COVID-19 cases. “I’m vaccinated. I’m frustrated with the unvaccinated,” Newsom said. Emergency room physician Dr. Haig Aintablian said he and his coworkers are also among those struggling with the unvaccinated. “We are frustrated. We’re at a point where our...
California Stateeastcountytoday.net

WTF California: California Judge Blasts Prop 47, Democrats Found Plan B in Recall and Quinto Coroners Inquest Coming

On this episode of WTF California podcast, we kick off the week with a thank you to our listeners, we remind folks that come Friday, the coroner’s report will be released in the Angelo Quinto Cases with the Antioch Police Department. We praise a judge who increased bail on a burglary defendant and openly was critical of Prop 47 as well as catch and release. City of Oakland had another homicide, rough weekend in San Jose with sideshows and other activities across the state. Finally, we touch on recall where democrats are worried for Governor Gavin Newsom and it appears media is beginning to push Kevin Paffrath as a fall back as Plan B.
Berkeley, CASFGate

New Gavin Newsom recall poll confirms his vulnerabilities

Yet another poll of the Gavin Newsom recall election shows a close race and a serious enthusiasm problem on the Democratic side. The CBS News/YouGov poll, conducted among 1,856 Californians between Aug. 6 and Aug. 12, shows that 54% of registered voters oppose the recall while 46% support it, but the race tightens to 52% opposition and 48% support among likely recall election voters.

