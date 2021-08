The fear is palpable that Afghanistan will return to its pre-9/11 days of fundamentalism, oppression and fanatical misogyny, writes Jill Filipovic. But one thing is different now: Afghanistan's women -- who have been used as pawns on every side of the conflict -- have tasted freedom in the last 20 years, and took it upon themselves to advocate for women's rights as they rebuilt their country. They are heroes and visionaries and the US should have them at the top of its refugee list.