ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they say carjacked a woman at gunpoint. Police said the man approached the victim at around 6:20 a.m. on August 16 as she was getting into her car to go to work. He pointed a gun at her and demanded her keys and phone. She complied. He then drove off in her car. Later that morning, the victim’s car was captured on surveillance cameras at a gas station in Duncanville. This suspect was seen getting out of the car, police said.