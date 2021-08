The owner of an alpaca sentenced to death by the government over claims it has bovine TB (BTB) has said that she has “new hope” that the animal’s life will be spared.Helen Macdonald said she has been able to sleep properly for the first time since the warrant had been granted to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) to kill Geronimo the alpaca.The alpaca farmer and veterinary nurse lost a High Court battle against Defra at the end of July, which triggered a 30-day window for Defra to euthanise Geronimo starting from 5 August.Geronimo has been ordered...