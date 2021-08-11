Cancel
Washington State

Washington Women Own the Oldest Underwear in America

By Todd Lyons
102.7 KORD
 7 days ago
Believe it or not, Thursday, August 5th was National Underwear Day. The date is set aside, according to the National Day Calendar to "wear your favorite undergarments. Boxers. Briefs. Panties. Tighty-whities. No matter what you call them, our underthings provide a layer of comfort. Many Americans have heard their mother’s...

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

