New York City, NY

Dates Set for Plays by Annie Baker, Dominique Morisseau, Anna Deavere Smith & More at Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre

Broadway.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Off-Broadway’s Signature Theatre has confirmed productions and dates for its 2021–2022 season. The season will begin on October 5 with the world premiere of Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker’s Infinite Life, which she will also direct. This marks her third and final world premiere production as a Residency 5 playwright at Signature Theatre and tackles persistent pain and desire.

www.broadway.com

Comments / 1

