Boss of shipyard nationalised by Nicola Sturgeon paid £2,500 a day

By Oliver Gill,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe boss of a Glasgow shipyard controversially nationalised by the SNP has been paid a day rate of more than £2,500 for almost two years, making him one of Britain's highest-earning public servants. Tim Hair has invoiced fees of £1.3m at the taxpayer’s expense since being hired to turn around...

