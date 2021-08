111 people have died from virus, county claims 26 percent vaccination rate, 12 percent of residents have had COVID. COVID-19 has reached a grim milestone in Lawrence County. According to the latest information available from the Lawrence County Health Department, there have been a total of 4,422 cases in the county. Out of the 4,422 confirmed cases, 109 are currently active, and those infected are in isolation. Another 111 Lawrence County residents have died, while 4,202 have been released from isolation.