Detached garages and sheds have been approved to reach 20-foot heights in Murray. (Shaun Delliskave/City Journals) Sheds, detached garages, and other accessory structures can now be built a little taller, by at least four feet. The Murray City Council, at the July 6 council meeting, approved tweaks to the current city code, allowing for residents to increase the height of such buildings from 16 to 20 feet.