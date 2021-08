Que the Jameson Rodgers and Luke Combs music with "Cold Beer Calling My Name" International Beer Day is celebrated on the first Friday in August. So this year Friday August 6th is a perfect day to celebrate with some friends and visit and support one of our amazing Local breweries here in the Treasure Valley. The holiday started in 2007 as a Western US celebration but quickly grew in popularity - as beer does - and is now celebrated worldwide in 6 continents, 80 countries and 207 cities.