Indianapolis, IN

Wheeler Mission Expands Women and Children’s Shelter

By Eric Berman
WIBC.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(INDIANAPOLIS) – An expanded shelter for homeless women and children is open on Indy’s east side. The $15 million expansion of Wheeler Mission’s Center for Women and Children doubles its capacity to 367 people. It adds indoor and outdoor play areas for kids, larger medical and mental-health clinics, and expanded counseling and job training.

www.wibc.com

