Wheeler Mission Expands Women and Children’s Shelter

As a non-profit organization, the Evansville Rescue Mission relies on the generosity of the public in order to maintain day-to-day operations and provide services to those in need. While monetary donations are always welcome (and needed), the Rescue Mission also accepts donations in the form of specific items. For example, the kitchen accepts donated food items they can use to make meals for families in need and the homeless men who stay at the shelter. Something to keep in mind next time you have lunch catered at the office and there are leftovers, or if you harvested more vegetables than you can use from your garden. Other items they can always use are personal hygiene products, which they say they are currently in "URGENT NEED" of. These items are given to residents of their homeless shelter who may otherwise not have access to, or be able to afford, them.