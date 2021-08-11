Kathy Hochul: 'The governor and I have not been close'

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two state senators from New York City are reportedly the top contenders for lieutenant governor in Kathy Hochul‘s administration. Sources told CBS2 that Jamaal Bailey, who represents the Bronx, and Brian Benjamin in Manhattan are among several candidates being considered by Hochul and her team. READ MORE: Kathy Hochul Meets The Media, Says She’s Ready To ‘Fight Like Hell’ For The People Of Scandal-Ridden New York On Face The Nation on Sunday, the current lieutenant governor explained why she narrowed her search to New York City. “I am an upstater, even though I’ve spent thousands of hours in New York City,...