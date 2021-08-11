Kathy Hochul: 'The governor and I have not been close'
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul made it plain Wednesday that she wasn't going to carry baggage that Gov. Andrew Cuomo is leaving behind. "I think it's very clear that the governor and I have not been close. Physically or otherwise in terms of much time," she told reporters in her first address since Cuomo announced Tuesday that he would resign following an explosive report by the state attorney general that found he sexually harassed 11 women.buffalonews.com
