Tokyo [Japan], August 4 (ANI): Indian Men's Hockey Team will vie to bounce back from the semi-final loss to Belgium when they take on Germany in the bronze medal play-offs at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. In their recent tour to Europe in February this year, Indian team played Germany in two back-to-back matches where they were able to put to test all the hard work that went in during the National Camps in SAI, Bengaluru.