TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy announced that all schools will be back to wearing masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus in September. During one of his press conferences about COVID-19, he said a number of factors have led to that decision. First, the fact that children younger than 12 can not get the vaccine. Second, that too many older kids and adults haven’t been vaccinated either. And third, that other schools that opened already in other states have seen “rampant” spread of the disease.