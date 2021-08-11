Cancel
Economy

India propels itself to a USD 5 trillion economy

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has laid down a roadmap for a targeted USD 1 trillion in exports of goods by 2028 and probable services exports of USD 700 billion within the same time, said B V R Subrahmanyam, Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, adding that the Ministry has undertaken a major drive to identify and push 31 commodities through 200 countries with a targeted USD 400 million exports by 2021.

