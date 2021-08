It’s a continuity mess at no point did Jamie and Troughton’s doctors have time for an adventure with just them as they met Zoe straight after Victoria as the story follows on and the Tardis was stolen between Faceless Ones and Evil of the Daleks. So they should have got Ben & Polly, Zoe or Victoria in this episode too. On top of that it drags alot. It’s far too long at 3 45 minutes episodes and is just one of the most boring stories ever. This is by far the worst story featuring Troughton. Definitely worse than Space Pirates imo.