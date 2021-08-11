The Morning Update Show — 8/11/21

— The Emmy Awards are heading outdoors. The Television Academy announced both the Primetime and Creative Arts shows will be head outside. Instead of being held in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, they will be held outside at the Event Deck at L.A. Live. This marks the second year the shows have been moved outside. The academy is also trimming down the invite list, and only allowing teams of three or more to have tour tickets per nomination. This means some nominees won’t be able to attend. The academy says the moves are in response to growing concerns over the delta coronavirus. The Creative Arts Emmys awards will be held on September 11th and 12th while the 73rd Emmys are scheduled for September 19th.