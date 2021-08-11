Beachcomber Boulevard In Arizona Takes You From The City To The Lake And Back

Feeling the cool sea breeze on our skin isn’t something we Arizonans get to experience too often – save for in Lake Havasu City, of course. The Grand Canyon State’s very own island paradise, Lake Havasu City is home to a scenic hiking path that parallels the sandy, palm tree-laden waterfront. Beachcomber Boulevard is a short and sweet trail that will transport you to a tropical oasis – no expensive plane ticket required!

Located within Lake Havasu State Park, Beachcomber Boulevard is a 3.8-mile loop that takes you on a short-and-sweet tour of the island.

Palm trees and lofty mountains each take up residence along the path - a unique combination of scenery you'll be hard-pressed to find anywhere outside of Arizona.

The tropical vibe continues as you pass a neighborhood of stucco homes with tiled roofs, much like what you'd see on the rocky hillsides overlooking the beaches of California.

Other noteworthy sights include the iconic Nautical Beachfront Resort, Island Golf Club and Island Inn Hotel, and Turtle Bar & Grill.

Halfway along the trail, you'll find yourself mere feet away from the sparkling blue waters of Lake Havasu.

In true Lake Havasu City fashion, several miniature lighthouses on the shoreline serve as ideal backdrops for photos.

Please note that Lake Havasu State Park charges a $15 entrance fee on Monday-Thursday, and $20 on Friday-Saturday and holidays.

Paralleling the shoreline for much of its duration, the aptly-named trail features waterfront views that make you feel as if you've escaped to a tropical paradise.You can use all your energy to admire the surroundings, too, as the 60-foot elevation gain will barely have you working up a sweat.Everyone you'll encounter is friendly as can be, from local residents walking their dogs to fellow tourists out doing a little sightseeing.If you need a place to stay or grab a bite to eat, Beachcomber Boulevard has you covered.Since the hike is so short, you'll have plenty of time to stop and take in the views for as long as you'd like before heading back - enjoy!Anyone who isn't familiar with the area would have a difficult time believing this scene was captured in Arizona.For those entering on foot or bicycle, the fee is reduced to $3.

Although the trail isn’t formally ADA accessible, it’s navigable for most wheelchairs and other mobility equipment. The grade is an estimated 5% or less, and the surface is paved, smooth, and sufficiently wide. To learn more about Beachcomber Boulevard, visit its page on AllTrails.

Have you ever taken a stroll down Beachcomber Boulevard? If so, we’d love to hear all about your experience in the comments! Check out our previous article for another epic adventure you can only have in Lake Havasu City.

The post Beachcomber Boulevard In Arizona Takes You From The City To The Lake And Back appeared first on Only In Your State .