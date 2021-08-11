Couple from California has pleaded guilty in the stabbing death of a woman who invited them in her home

When neighbors heard the screams of a young boy coming from a backyard alley, they rushed to find the Utah boy up in flames after accidentally setting himself on fire. By the time the flames were extinguished, the 7-year-old boy named Kaisen was covered in severe burns across his body. It was around 6:20 pm when Kaisen and his 9-year-old friend were out playing in the backyard alley on Saturday, August 7, 2021. The two boys had reportedly gotten hold of matches and gasoline, and they were trying to melt a fence down while playing together.