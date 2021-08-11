Cancel
California State

Couple from California has pleaded guilty in the stabbing death of a woman who invited them in her home

By Floyd Levinson
Lawrence Post
 7 days ago
According to the court documents, both suspects face 30 year sentences for stabbing the 55-year-old woman to death in her home. Police say they stabbed the woman in the head, neck, and torso a total of 31 times. In exchange for their guilty pleas, both defendants now have the possibility of parole. Both suspects were arrested last April on charges of murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit crime.

Our talented staff of journalists is proud to provide the most comprehensive coverage of events and stories in Lawrence.

