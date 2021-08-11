Coco Austin Joins Celeb Bathing Trend: Only Showers When Feeling ‘Icky’
Coco Austin has now entered the latest celeb bathing debate as she reveals she only showers when she feels “icky.”. Austin sat down with E!’s Daily Pop on her bathing routine, “Well, I don’t shower every day,” Coco said matter-of-factly. “I do what’s needed. My hair—I wash my hair every four days. Yeah, but when I’m feeling icky, I’ll get in the shower. Whether that’s every day, that may be, but that could be every three days. I kinda keep myself clean, though. Like, if I feel like my pits smell or something, I just take some washcloths and some soap to it. I might not have to clean my whole body.”hot969boston.com
