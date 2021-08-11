A Peek Behind the Scenes at QVC, the Local, At-Home Shopping Giant

Shopping for a rug in stores can be underwhelming, and, frankly, a crapshoot. With such a bulky item, most stores won't have much of a selection, and it's not as easy to browse through rugs as it is to browse through a rack of clothes. Buying rugs online isn't that much better either. Unless you find the right website to shop for rugs, that is. Some websites are dedicated to just rugs, and there are some sites you'd be surprised have a decent selection of rugs. Add in bonuses like free shipping and returns, and buying a rug has never been easier. If you've been looking to buy a new rug for your home, these are 10 of the best websites to shop for rugs in 2021.