A Peek Behind the Scenes at QVC, the Local, At-Home Shopping Giant
Based in the Main Line area, television network and shopping channel QVC continues around the clock to showcase products to the country. Editor’s Note: This story initially ran in Main Line Today’s November 2016 issue to celebrate QVC’s 30th birthday. The following year, QVC purchased its competitor, the Home Shopping Network. In 2018, former Walt Disney Company exec Leslie Ferraro was named president, and the company debuted a new logo a year later. It also abandoned its 24/7 live broadcast in favor of 20 hours. During the pandemic, QVC remained live 20 hours a day, with product representatives appearing via Skype from around the world. Most employees shifted to remote work, though all fulfillment centers remained opened. In July 2020, despite revenue gains, QVC’s parent company laid off 450 employees.mainlinetoday.com
