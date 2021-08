Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS) is an interesting story because of its unique positioning within the retail market. A premium brand and one out of reach for many consumers, the company is heavily dependent on wholesales and brick-and-mortar but has been working diligently to expand its direct-to-consumer offerings including e-commerce. The company, like most others within the retail space, has been supported by pandemic tailwinds that appear to still be blowing but there is a catch. Mounting headwinds are cutting into profitability and that may be too much for the market to bear.