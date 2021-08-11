Run for Love benefit returns to ABAC, August

Batman and (Mike) Beeman, two of Tift County’s superheroes, watch the 2020 Run for Love. The event returns to ABAC Saturday after a Halloween date in 2020. Becky Taylor

TIFTON — Run for Love kicks off Tift County’s cross country schedule Saturday, one week before the Blue Devils and Lady Devils have their first official meet at Wilcox County.

The annual 5K and one-mile event returns to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and an August date. It will retain one aspect from last year, however: an early start.

“Morning, not night,” said head coach Mike Beeman.

The 5K runs at 8 a.m. and the fun run at 9 a.m. Runners will meet at the Red Hill Athletic Center at the back of ABAC’s campus. The top three males and females will earn awards in each age category.

Weather concerns helped spur the shift in time. Thunderstorms have been a concern in previous years. Saturday morning will also be cooler, with fewer hungry mosquitoes.

That he’s even able to host Run for Love is a plus on its own. “We’re lucky we’re able to do it,” said Beeman. In 2020, Tift County held off until October and, even then, had to run it at Northeast Middle instead of ABAC.

Beeman expects 80-100 to participate at Run for Love. Members of the cross country teams will be among those at the start line.

“Whatever we get is a blessing,” he said. That includes numbers running and donations to the program. “We’re very blessed with our running community taking care of us.”

New support will be on hand this year; Tifton’s Best Running, a downtown shop operated by Don Borowski that opened earlier this year, will have a tent. Beeman said the store will have some items up for raffle.

Practices officially opened last week for the cross country teams. Among the returnees are Blair Golden, Aidan Evans, J.D. Langley, Tucker Dowdy, Ben Wilson, Ava Wilson, Ainsley Toews, Lauren Brey and Madeline Perrin.

Tift’s official starts at Rochelle for the Patriot Pride Invitational on Aug. 21. The next meet on the calendar is one that excites Beeman — Dueling Summits, which takes place in Tallahassee, Fla. A second Florida meet will be Oct. 16, again in Tallahassee, for the Florida State Invitational.

Beeman expects the Florida meets to be extremely competitive and good exposure for the squads.

“We’re pretty fired up about that,” he said.

Tift has its own home meet Sept. 25 at ABAC, a luxury they were not able to have in 2020.

Other meets see them to go Jekyll Island (Sept. 4), Lee County (Sept. 11), Deerfield-Windsor (Sept. 18) and Westover (Oct. 2).