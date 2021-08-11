Letter: Somersworth Ward 4 City Councilor endorses Dana Hilliard for mayor

I am writing to endorse Mayor Dana Hilliard in his bid for re-election as Mayor of the city of Somersworth. I have worked closely with Mayor Hilliard during the last 7-plus years, both in my former role as chairman of the Somersworth School Board and, currently, as a City Councilor representing Ward 4 in Somersworth. I sincerely appreciate his leadership and dedication to serve all of the residents of the City of Somersworth, not only during his tenure as Mayor, but for much of his adult life. It is in this spirit that I wholeheartedly endorse Dana’s candidacy for re-election as Mayor of Somersworth.